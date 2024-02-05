Fiscal secularism in the budget: A political point

Bharat Ratna nominee L.K. Advani of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had sought to cast the Congress version of secularism as “pseudo". In Thursday’s budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed welfare-for-all as the real thing, citing the Centre’s “saturation approach of covering all eligible people" as an achievement of “social justice" and adding “This is secularism in action." On usage, this assertion ticks both the economic and language boxes. In politics, it can be taken as an attempt to close every chink in the BJP’s armour as Lok Sabha polls loom.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial