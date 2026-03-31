The Centre’s decision to renew the Indian central bank’s Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) framework for another five years till March 2031 is no surprise. Given today’s climate of uncertainty, with no clarity on when the war in West Asia will end, any change at this juncture would have risked rocking the boat. Needlessly.
FIT is fit for purpose, sure, but India has missed a chance to refine its inflation targeting regime
SummaryA renewal of India’s Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) framework without any change, as RBI sought, was no surprise. But three tweaks could have improved it—covering MPC appointments, the central bank’s bond market operations and its reports on target failure.
The Centre’s decision to renew the Indian central bank’s Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) framework for another five years till March 2031 is no surprise. Given today’s climate of uncertainty, with no clarity on when the war in West Asia will end, any change at this juncture would have risked rocking the boat. Needlessly.
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