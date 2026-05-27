Five challenges that confront India Inc converge to raise one big question that resets the bar

India’s corporate leaders are growing comfortable with discomfort. The country’s structural growth remains intact. Domestic demand is holding up, the consumer base is aspirational and the policy environment broadly supportive.
Yet, the path to growth has rarely been more complex. Geopolitics, technology disruption and sustainability are reshaping competitive dynamics faster than annual planning cycles can accommodate.
A Kanvic analysis of the earnings calls of 1,000-plus companies across 25 sectors this quarter finds boardrooms grappling with commodity price swings, the rapid mainstreaming of artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical uncertainty, resurgent inflation and a sweeping shift towards premium products.
What is striking is not the presence of any of these pressures, but the degree to which they must be managed all at once.