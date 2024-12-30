Opinion
Five major forces to watch within America Inc in 2025
Summary
- Change will range from rollbacks of the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda to how CEOs forge fresh ties with Donald Trump. As for corprorate stories, turbulence hit Boeing and Intel will be tracked.
The C-suites and boardrooms of America Inc should be on high alert entering 2025. They are facing geopolitical turmoil, the uncertainty of a second Trump administration, an increasingly polarized country and a public that’s lost its faith in big business.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more