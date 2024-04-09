Five reasons why we are looking beyond the RBI’s hawkish talk

India is in a macro sweet-spot. Headline GDP growth has been robust, inflationary pressures have been capped, and both, current account and fiscal deficits are under control. In terms of policy terrain, the RBI is in a good place.

Against this backdrop, the RBI’s decision to leave rates and stance unchanged came as no surprise. However, the RBI also provided some hawkish commentary and scrubbed the horizon clean of any hint of rate cuts.

For example, it reiterated the need to stay focused on the 4% inflation target and that the robust growth offers space to focus on inflation. When quizzed on real rates, the RBI hinted that higher growth in recent years suggests that potential growth has gone up, which might call for a higher real neutral rate. Indeed, markets have pushed out expectations of any early rate cuts, reasoning that the strong growth momentum, withdrawal of accommodation stance and lack of forward guidance from the RBI obviates the need for easing.

But how much should we buy into this hawkish talk? Here are five perspectives on why we think rate cuts may be closer than they seem.

First, the RBI has so far resisted giving any forward guidance, reluctant to allow markets to front-run the RBI on the policy pivot. As a central bank navigating an uncertain outlook, we think the RBI’s strategy to not provide any guidance and push back on easing is prudent, as it prevents any undue volatility in market expectations. However, it also means that the policy inflection point will most likely come as a surprise for markets - as was the case with the first hike in May 2022 and the surprise pause in April 2023.

Second, the inflation goal is in sight. Even as the RBI retained its FY25 CPI inflation projection of 4.5%, it revised down the quarterly trajectory by 0.1-0.2pp for FY25, and it sees FY26 CPI inflation at 4.1%. We see scope for an inflation undershoot. With capped manufacturing cost and soft consumption demand, core inflation continues to moderate. Oil and food prices remain a risk, but despite repeated supply-side shocks in the past year, inflation expectations are gradually inching down, core disinflation continues and we have not seen any generalisation of the supply-side shocks. This would point to an anchoring of expectations, as well as the role of fiscal and supply-side policies in managing these shocks. Overall, we expect FY25 CPI inflation of 4.3%, and the one-year forward inflation at 4.3%, both below the RBI’s forecast of 4.5%.

Third, growth is resilient, but not as rosy. The current growth picture presents a paradox of sorts. Headline growth appears strong, but there are still concerns on its composition, with rural demand and private capex still lackluster. The enigma of higher GDP growth versus GVA growth and the outsized role of discrepancies and other volatile components in the growth uptick, also make it difficult to assess the true state of the current growth cycle. On balance, we expect FY25 GDP growth of 6.6%, below the RBI’s forecast of 7.0%.

Fourth, the policy stance has historically been a poor indicator of future policy action. Our analysis of past policies shows that the stance is always changed belatedly and hence it does not give a forward guidance. We believe that a subtle policy pivot has already occurred through the RBI’s more proactive stance on liquidity, reversing the previous stealth tightening by aligning the weighted average call rate closer to the repo rate.

Finally, real policy rates stand at 2% on a one-year forward basis, and 2.5% on a two-year forward basis. Even if neutral real rates are slightly higher than the previous estimates of around 1% – and these are hard to precisely estimate - current levels still leave scope for recalibration of policy.

On the whole, while the RBI’s talk is hawkish, the inflation forecasts are more dovish and its action more neutral. No forward guidance means a higher likelihood of a surprise in the future, in our view.

Consequently, we expect the first rate cut in August, ahead of consensus expectations of October or later, despite the RBI’s hawkish talk.

Sonal Varma is chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan and Aurodeep Nandi is India economist at Nomura.