Opinion
Five reasons why we are looking beyond the RBI’s hawkish talk
Summary
- While the RBI’s talk is hawkish, the inflation forecasts are more dovish and its action more neutral. No forward guidance means a higher likelihood of a surprise in the future
India is in a macro sweet-spot. Headline GDP growth has been robust, inflationary pressures have been capped, and both, current account and fiscal deficits are under control. In terms of policy terrain, the RBI is in a good place.
