Five reasons why we are looking beyond the RBI’s hawkish talk

Second, the inflation goal is in sight. Even as the RBI retained its FY25 CPI inflation projection of 4.5%, it revised down the quarterly trajectory by 0.1-0.2pp for FY25, and it sees FY26 CPI inflation at 4.1%. We see scope for an inflation undershoot. With capped manufacturing cost and soft consumption demand, core inflation continues to moderate. Oil and food prices remain a risk, but despite repeated supply-side shocks in the past year, inflation expectations are gradually inching down, core disinflation continues and we have not seen any generalisation of the supply-side shocks. This would point to an anchoring of expectations, as well as the role of fiscal and supply-side policies in managing these shocks. Overall, we expect FY25 CPI inflation of 4.3%, and the one-year forward inflation at 4.3%, both below the RBI’s forecast of 4.5%.