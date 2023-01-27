Five recommendations to give Atmanirbhar Bharat a boost

Fourth, make tax compliance simpler. The recent amendment in the tax law mandating online filing of Form 10F on the income tax e-filing portal by non-residents needs reconsideration. To make the online filing, non-residents are required to create an account on the filing portal for which obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is necessary, which may create an additional compliance burden. Non-residents not required to have a PAN in India should be excluded from the requirement of online filing of Form 10F. While such exemption has been granted till 31 March 2023, it should be incorporated as an exemption in the Income Tax rules themselves. Alternatively, non-PAN-based login for non-residents should be developed for online filing of Form 10F.