Five ways for small firms to forge robust supply chains

Lay down key performance indicators: The initial step involves specifying appropriate KPIs, or key performance indicators. In any supply chain, a host of KPIs can be identified, such as costs, inventory turnaround time, speed, customer satisfaction, the overall rate of complaints, etc. Subject to the business and its long-term strategy, an MSME should specify KPIs to be worked upon. In this exercise, it is important to give each KPI a weightage score. What might be very important for one business might not be essential to another. For instance, at Rosemoore, which is a lifestyle consumer brand, customer satisfaction and sustained customer engagement are our top priorities. Though cost and resource optimization are also crucial, these do not matter as much to our business goals as the quality of customer service. However, for a commodity-based business, the order of performance priorities may differ (or perhaps not).