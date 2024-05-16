Fix food inflation: Quit erratic intervention, adopt a rulebook
Summary
- The government’s approach to taming food inflation has been flawed. Ad-hoc export and other trade restrictions appear to have raised supplier anxiety and worsened shortages of farm commodities. We need a proper framework of rules to address price instability.
Latest data released by the government confirms fears of India’s economy being in the grip of stubborn inflation, driven primarily by food. While overall inflation has stayed above 4% for more than two years, with the April 2024 reading at 4.83%, data also showed a widening gap between rural and urban inflation. Food inflation has been more than 8% since November, with cereal inflation witnessing a secular rise since January.