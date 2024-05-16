Fix food inflation: Quit erratic intervention, adopt a rulebook

Farmers were deprived of remunerative earnings not just because of export curbs, but also bulk imports, resulting in lower price realizations for them. While inflation control is necessary to protect India’s most vulnerable people, it must not be at the cost of farmers and their incentives to raise output. We need a price policy that protects the interests of farmers and consumers both, without using unnecessary strictures. Let’s adopt a comprehensive rule-based framework to stabilize agricultural prices. Let us replace ad-hoc tools with a rational approach.