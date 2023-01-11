Fix those inverted duty structures to lift exports

Even though India has been trying to simplify taxation, various complexities have diluted some of the gains these efforts have brought. A case in point is the persistence of inverted duty structures in some business sectors. Broadly, the term refers to instances where inputs are taxed at higher rates than the final product. In domestic manufacturing, with levies imposed on the value added at each stage of production, this could bloat a manufacturer’s tax burden long before sales realization; and in acute cases of rate inversion, capital blocked in a refund wait can be irksome. But it is on the trade front that such anomalous rate structures reveal their worst effects. Here, higher import tariffs on intermediate items than on finished goods are a deterrent to investment in local plants, especially if they must fit into global supply networks, which typically involve various bits and pieces made across borders and need particularly low tariffs on inputs for an eventual competitive edge in global markets. In this backdrop, indications that India’s finance ministry plans to correct duty inversions in the next budget are welcome. What exactly is done, of course, will matter.
As the broad aim must be to aid the global competitiveness of all that is made in India, corrections should focus on lowering input tariffs rather than raising final-product barriers. While the former reduces the cost base of a manufacturer, the latter provides protection from import competition, a policy tool that can bend a sector to orient itself inward rather than outward, as we saw in the days of our closed economy. As it happens, India’s average import duties have been on an incline for over half a decade, a trend that has combined with a 2020 slogan of self-reliance to signal imports are now being dissuaded. As the scenario differs from one field to another, and various free-trade pacts have complicated rate gaps, broad-sweep lowering of duties suggests itself as the best way to minimize inversions. In any case, dissonance over trade policy must be resolved soon, as time ticks away for India to grab its China-plus-one chances, attract global supply-chain diversifiers and pitch the country as a manufacturing hub. In general, for our exports to thrive, we must impose no unnecessary burden on domestic units that blunts their edge in global markets.
The sorting out must proceed with clarity over our best interests from a trade perspective overall. Our balance of trade was hit this fiscal year by a heavier oil import bill than expected. In the second quarter of 2022-23, India’s current account deficit touched 4.4% of GDP, a nine-year high. Though energy prices have come off last year’s war-driven highs, we stare now at weakening demand overseas amid a global slowdown in economic growth. While exports in 2023-24 are likely to face headwinds, conditions are also ripe for India to serve as a ‘friend’ for multinationals looking to ‘friendshore’ their operations or de-risk sources of supply by spreading them out. The less that policy distorts trade, the more attractive the country will be, as ‘policy risk’ will not disfavour us in the factory-location calculus. The budget for 2023-24 should not just revise tariffs, but also state its changes explicitly. Tweaks should not be buried in a maze of official documents that require looking up other references. Instead, they should be easy to comprehend. And must also lend a measure of coherence to the country’s embrace of globalization to boost exports for a faster growing economy.
