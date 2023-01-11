Fix those inverted duty structures to lift exports

As the broad aim must be to aid the global competitiveness of all that is made in India, corrections should focus on lowering input tariffs rather than raising final-product barriers. While the former reduces the cost base of a manufacturer, the latter provides protection from import competition, a policy tool that can bend a sector to orient itself inward rather than outward, as we saw in the days of our closed economy. As it happens, India’s average import duties have been on an incline for over half a decade, a trend that has combined with a 2020 slogan of self-reliance to signal imports are now being dissuaded. As the scenario differs from one field to another, and various free-trade pacts have complicated rate gaps, broad-sweep lowering of duties suggests itself as the best way to minimize inversions. In any case, dissonance over trade policy must be resolved soon, as time ticks away for India to grab its China-plus-one chances, attract global supply-chain diversifiers and pitch the country as a manufacturing hub. In general, for our exports to thrive, we must impose no unnecessary burden on domestic units that blunts their edge in global markets.