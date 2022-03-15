Fixing Indian higher education is the ideal way to rescue students

Inadequate education facilities in India: According to United Nations Population prospects, India is home to the largest number of young adults (aged 18 to 23) worldwide. Our education system simply does have the capacity to cater to this demand. Take medical education, for instance. On an average, 1.5 million students compete in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for around 100,000 seats in the country. Only a few thousand manage to get a seat in a government-run medical college. The remaining aspirants are forced to explore foreign universities. There are only 88,120 seats for MBBS students in the entire country, half of them in the private sector. Similarly, there are just 27,498 seats for dentistry in India. Additionally, for many aspiring students, cost is a major hindrance. Again, take the case of medical education. The cost of private medical education over 5 years is about ₹1 crore or more. Such high cost burdens inhibit students and compel them to explore cheaper yet better options available on foreign soil. Ukraine, Russia, China, the Philippines and Mauritius offer medical education in the range of ₹25-50 lakh. Besides, these countries offer hands-on experience with the latest equipment and technologies. As a result, many Indian students opt for economical and quality education elsewhere rather than here.