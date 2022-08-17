Fixing these design flaws can help states collect more GST

The GST became a reality five years ago, after years of discussions, when states came on board to pool their fiscal powers over indirect taxes with those of the Centre. The guarantee that gave them the confidence to finally accept GST as a replacement for a plethora of taxes was that they won't have to suffer any loss of revenue, and if GST collections fell short of the target of 14 per cent annual increases agreed to by consensus, the Centre will make good the shortfall. The Centre's commitment at the time of rolling out the GST in July 2017 was that it will pay them this compensation for five years. That compensation regime ended on June 30, and the states, reeling under a revenue crunch due to the weakness in the economy after Covid and long-term structural constraints preceding the pandemic, want the compensation system to be extended.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}