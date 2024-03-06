Flagging FDI: India must find ways to attract more of it before it's too late

Poor economies with similarly low capital stock have typically solved this problem by accessing sticky foreign direct investment (FDI). Sadly, India has been a laggard on this count. Net FDI as a percentage of GDP now stands at about 1.2%, its lowest since 2005. In comparison, Vietnam has absorbed net FDI inflows at an average rate of above 5% of GDP since 2007. Similarly, while it was industrializing, China absorbed net FDI at an average rate of above 4% of GDP from 1993 till 2011. Even America’s industrialization from 1800 to 1870 was driven by copious British capital. The only exceptions to FDI-driven growth have been Japan and South Korea. But in lieu of FDI, both were funded by massive reconstruction aid from America, free access to US technology and easy access to American markets, which allowed them to run export surpluses that fulfilled their investment needs.