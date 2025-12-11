Last month, Tesla’s chief Elon Musk made some predictions at a US-Saudi investment forum (and repeated them on a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath). Whether one finds these predictions bold, startling, utopian, insane woor frightening depends on one’s views on human nature and society and the world as we understand it. I find them frightening, yet banal. Bad ideas, even frightening ones, have a tendency to keep reappearing.
Flaky utopia: Musk’s dream of technology freeing the world of work and poverty needs a reality check
SummaryElon Musk predicts that work will become optional and poverty will end as AI advances and humanoid robots proliferate. Sure, the labour market faces an upheaval. But that’s no reason to buy the utopian vision of someone with a vested interest in the technologies behind it
