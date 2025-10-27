India’s flexible inflation targeting regime has helped deliver price stability: Sharpen it now
Since 2016, India’s flexible inflation-targeting framework has reduced inflation and uncertainty without hurting GDP growth. With the 2026 review approaching, all we need to change is the inflation tolerance band. The Reserve Bank of India could go for a narrower range.
In 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act was amended to give flexible inflation targeting (FIT) statutory status. India’s target was fixed at 4%, with a tolerance band of plus or minus 2%. As the second five-year term of this framework comes up for review in March 2026, it is time to ask whether FIT has served India well and what may need to be refined.