The case for a narrower target band: While India’s inflation has broadly stayed within the 2-6 % range, it has tended to hover near the upper bound (6.2% in 2020-21 and 6.7% in 2022-23). Estimates suggest that CPI inflation will stay low. India should, therefore, narrow its tolerance band to 1 percentage point above and below the 4% target. Economies such as the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia have adopted this band. A tighter target band would strengthen RBI’s credibility and reinforce its commitment to price stability.