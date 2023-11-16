Fliers should resist airlines’ mileage schemes and stay loyal to none
Summary
- They should not chase tricky reward programmes when airlines have no reciprocal loyalty to offer. It’s best to travel with a clean slate to maximize true value.
We all have terrible experiences with airline loyalty programmes. Four years ago, one of us shifted loyalty from Emirates to Finnair because of the unique benefits offered at the time, only to find last month that it too has trimmed the benefits that set its programme apart. Which airline will now deserve our loyalty?