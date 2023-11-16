Fliers should resist airlines’ mileage schemes and stay loyal to none

We all have terrible experiences with airline loyalty programmes. Four years ago, one of us shifted loyalty from Emirates to Finnair because of the unique benefits offered at the time, only to find last month that it too has trimmed the benefits that set its programme apart. Which airline will now deserve our loyalty?

Millions of Indians have taken to the skies after successive earlier governments liberalized the airline industry in India, but suffer packed aircraft and airport lounges, often-delayed flights, and extra charges for every conceivable service—from checking in bags to booking a preferred seat, getting a snack or even talking to a customer service agent.

Well, at least we earned those airline ‘miles,’ as we carefully selected trip routes that enabled us to fly on the airline to which we show our loyalty. Too bad, that loyalty isn’t reciprocated. Airline mileage programmes are designed to be psychologically attractive, even addictive, but as their benefits decrease, so too should passenger loyalty.

Airlines are free to change their rewards programmes whenever and however they want. Changes, such as those announced by Finnair, invariably make it harder to earn miles, obtain better seats without paying an up-charge, and require ever more miles to get those free trips or upgrades to a higher class. Months before its demise, Jet Airways had trimmed many of the benefits of its Gold and Platinum membership.

Mileage programmes are big business for airlines, which sell ‘miles’ as a kind of flying currency to credit-card issuers and others such as hotels, to give away in turn to their own customers. How big is the business? In 2022, Delta sold $3 billion in frequent flier miles. Better yet, airlines get much of that money for nothing. For instance, United expects that 25% of the miles that it is selling will never be redeemed. Many executives lament the loss of their accumulated air miles in two airlines that went bankrupt in India—Kingfisher and Jet.

There has been talk of airlines spinning off their mileage arms as separate companies. Jet had done that prior to selling a stake to Etihad. In 2023, the loyalty programme of Delta Airlines, Sky Miles, was the most valuable airline loyalty programme worldwide, placed at $28 billion. AAdvantage by American Airlines was next with $23.9 billion. The first non-US airline in the ranking, Lufthansa, was fifth with $8 billion-odd.

Complaints about such mileage programmes are unending. So why do people fall for them? Reward programmes employ several psychological principles to get us hooked. First, there are those mileage ‘balances.’ Such quantification influences judgement and decision-making, according to Contemporary Accounting Research. Using terms such as ‘balance’ and showing us statements with it causes people to treat even ephemeral assets as real. And nothing is quite as ephemeral as airline miles. Unlike cash, miles expire. Exhibiting hyperinflation on steroids, they are typically worth less each year.

Second, mileage programmes send us cards with our number (and, at a certain level, even luggage tags). The principle in use here is psychological identification, aimed at forging a relationship between the airline and us. We become card-carrying members of that company’s loyalty programme. We more closely identify with the airline, and thus are more likely to think well of it.

Third, there exist levels or tiers, and we’re told we can ‘earn’ a higher status; note the language, as the common expectation is that when we earn something, that something has real value. But, of course, free upgrades are largely a thing of the past on ever-fuller flights with more people competing for them. Still, achieving a higher status hangs like a proverbial carrot in front of the horse to induce us to try and obtain something that is of limited value.

Our advice: Wean yourself away from the idea that your airline mileage balance is like a bank account with actual value—it isn’t. Stop identifying with a company that is probably providing ever-worse service at ever-higher prices. Cease showing loyalty to an entity that is not reciprocating your love. And stop trying to concentrate your trips on one carrier for the dubious privilege of learning that the supposed advantages of elite status get reduced almost every year. Instead, book each trip with a psychologically clean slate. Find the best combination of seat, route and price each time you travel.

It seems many Indian travellers have embraced this advice and their loyalty is towards low fares, unless the tickets are paid for by employers or clients. This may explain why the full-service airline Vistara is still in the red.

By heeding this advice, you would be doing what many sophisticated fliers already do. A Deloitte study found that only 40% of business travellers fly at least 75% of their air miles on a single airline. Medici research found that most Indians are members to two, three or more airline rewards programmes. After the airlines consistently made schemes less attractive, people got wiser and began to resist psychological baits. That leaves mileage programmes with diminishing value both to airlines and customers. It’s better to either sell or use those miles while you can. Don’t accumulate them and lose out like some Kingfisher and Jet loyalists did.