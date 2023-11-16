Fliers should resist airlines’ mileage schemes and stay loyal to none

By heeding this advice, you would be doing what many sophisticated fliers already do. A Deloitte study found that only 40% of business travellers fly at least 75% of their air miles on a single airline. Medici research found that most Indians are members to two, three or more airline rewards programmes. After the airlines consistently made schemes less attractive, people got wiser and began to resist psychological baits. That leaves mileage programmes with diminishing value both to airlines and customers. It’s better to either sell or use those miles while you can. Don’t accumulate them and lose out like some Kingfisher and Jet loyalists did.