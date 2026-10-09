In a world of drones and self-driving cars, can technology secure flights from rogue pilots?

The cockpit clash aboard a FlyDubai flight late last month that nearly cost the crew and passengers their lives exposed a worrisome vulnerability in civil aviation.
The cockpit clash aboard a FlyDubai flight late last month that nearly cost the crew and passengers their lives exposed a worrisome vulnerability in civil aviation.
Flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the aircraft plunged after its co-pilot attacked the captain, who, despite being injured, managed to unlock the heavily secured cockpit door, enabling passengers to storm in and subdue the attacker. The plane landed safely but highlighted a paradox in aviation security.
Flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the aircraft plunged after its co-pilot attacked the captain, who, despite being injured, managed to unlock the heavily secured cockpit door, enabling passengers to storm in and subdue the attacker. The plane landed safely but highlighted a paradox in aviation security.
Reinforced cockpit doors, mandated globally after 9/11, were designed to keep hijackers out—and unable to grab flight controls. Ironically, the high-security door was the obstacle to a rescue in this case as the threat came from within the cockpit.
But the big question raised by the episode is this: In this era of drones and self-driving cars, why can’t we count on remote intervention if a pilot goes rogue?
Technology to give computers greater control exists. Fly-by-wire (FBW), in development since the 1930s, replaced mechanical links with electronic signals. In 1972, the US space agency Nasa modified an F-8 Crusader to fly with a fully digital FBW system. Modern FBW systems process pilot commands digitally through onboard tech.
In military aviation, fighters like the F-16 can prevent ground collisions with systems that override pilot inputs. India’s Tejas has automated stabilizers in case a pilot blacks out or suffers severe spatial disorientation. National Aerospace Laboratories under India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research is working on ‘command-by-wire’ flight control.
Civil aviation has also been giving computers greater authority. Airbus aircraft use digital flight-envelope protections that can reject commands that defy safety limits, while Boeing typically prefers more empowered pilots, with systems resisting risky inputs rather than imposing danger lines.
Neither approach, however, crosses the red line of letting software or a remote operator snatch away control. FBW stops short of that because a tech system powerful enough to neutralize a rogue pilot’s actions would also create risks of its own. A ground link or onboard algorithm that can fly the plane pilotless could also be hacked, compromised or triggered by a software failure.
Boeing’s 2006 ‘uninterruptible autopilot’ patent illustrates the dilemma. It envisages detecting a security breach, isolating pilots and turning control over to a certified pilot on the ground through an encrypted satellite link. Hack-proof or not, it has not been implemented.
Machine authority is advancing in various ways. MIT’s Air-Guardian uses eye-tracking to monitor where pilots are looking and spot divergences in human and machine attention.
Garmin’s Emergency Autoland goes further, taking complete control if a pilot is unable to operate; it is designed to pick an airport, contact air-traffic controllers and land the plane on its own. Certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration, it has been installed in over 2,000 aircraft so far.
Although regulators may be ready to let software take control when a pilot is incapacitated, a rogue pilot who is conscious and capable of flying poses an entirely different threat.
The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was saved by a captain who fought back, passengers who helped and crew who restored control. But relying on human bravery is dicey. Flight safety may need better tech support. The judgement calls that confront us are when to let software overrule a human and who takes that decision.