There but for the grace of God goes India—one can be forgiven for invoking divine grace to account for large parts of India escaping the fury of floods of the sort Pakistan is suffering. The floods have submerged, destroyed and washed away, drowning lives and livelihoods in fast-flowing turbulence.

But doesn’t India suffer floods periodically? Assam and Bihar see regular floods, Kerala has seen some severe floods, Uttarakhand has experienced, more than once, cloudbursts and much material damage and loss of life. India hasn't been spared the fury of floods. But there are floods and floods. Some floods are regular occurrences, predictable, and although Indians in vulnerable places have learnt to live with them, quality disaster management can to an extent avert or guard life and material against these occurrences. In fact, the floodwater inundates the land with silt, improving the quality of the soil as well as would have resulted from a combined treatment of mulch and fertilizer. Once the waters have retreated, the land would be ready for a bumper harvest. The people settled in the floodplain would descend from the elevated ground where they had taken refuge with their belongings, including domestic animals, and get back to normal life, hard and sparse for the most part, in most cases.

The floods of Kerala and Uttarakhand were not routine events of this nature. They are part of the new trend of rare extreme climate events ceasing to be as rare as they used to be. Pakistan’s monsoon deluge, melting of the glaciers and resultant torrential floods belong to the same category, only on a larger scale than had happened in Uttarakhand and Kerala.

The topography matters. Like the rest of the Indo-Gangetic plain, Pakistan is mostly flat, apart from the steep heights of the Himalayas to the north. Uttarakhand is mostly hills and some plains. Kerala has the slopes of the Western Ghats to its East, along the length of the state, with most rivers flowing West, meandering through its relatively narrow plains, before reaching the coast in a hurry and emptying themselves into the Arabian Sea. Cloudbursts can wreak havoc in either place.

North India can face the floods very similar to Pakistan’s latest disaster. Extreme heat plays three roles in creating the floods: the heated-up air creates a pressure differential with relatively cool air over the sea, and moisture-carrying air moves in to equalize the pressure; hot air can carry more moisture than cold air, so that when precipitation starts, the downpour would be heavier; and the third effect is the melting of glaciers, some 7,000 odd in Pakistan and three times as many in India. The La Nina in the ocean and the jet stream in the air also helped the late Monsoon rains turn into a deluge.

The effects of atmospheric depressions, ocean currents and jet streams do not stop at the borders waiting for their papers to be checked. The toll in Pakistan has so far been 1,100 lives and $10 billion worth of property. If cholera and other water-borne diseases spread, including Polio, which stubbornly survives in certain pockets of Afghanistan and Pakistan, the death toll could mount.

The damaged infrastructure causes loss whose magnitude is not restricted to their own value, estimated at $10 billion for Pakistan. Lost or disrupted economic activity, thanks to destroyed infrastructure, adds to the loss.

India must prepare against the risk of such devastation, through better engineering of infrastructure, training people for surviving floods, creating insurance pools and mitigating the risk through catastrophe bonds. The time to act is now, not after we have had floods.

What has happened in Pakistan will not stay strictly in Pakistan. Climatic events will affect the subcontinent as a whole. India must begin to prepare.

