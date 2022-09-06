Floods in Pakistan are a warning to India3 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 04:20 PM IST
- The effects of atmospheric depressions, ocean currents and jet streams do not stop at the borders waiting for their papers to be checked.
There but for the grace of God goes India—one can be forgiven for invoking divine grace to account for large parts of India escaping the fury of floods of the sort Pakistan is suffering. The floods have submerged, destroyed and washed away, drowning lives and livelihoods in fast-flowing turbulence.