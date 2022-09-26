FM asks why industry is not investing: the answer is simple

Second, companies will wait until there is uncertainty on the macroeconomic front. While India’s macroeconomic parameters seem better than those for most economies at the moment, things can change quickly. After the shock of the global financial crisis too, India had bounced back smartly in the 2000s, and companies had felt confident enough to omit readjusting their investment plans sufficiently. However, the recovery could not sustain. There was a reversal in global demand conditions, spike in global crude prices, and a sharp flare-up in India’s current account and fiscal deficits, as the government of the day over-stimulated the economy. All of which threw awry calculations about companies’ project costs and demand estimates. Borrowing rates shot up as the Reserve Bank of India was late to tackle high inflation. The altered conditions rendered investments and projects unviable, scarring balance sheets of companies and banks — the infamous twin-balance sheets crisis — causing economy-wide pain. Companies want to avoid similar errors of judgement and misreading of the developing situation this time.