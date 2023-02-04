FM deftly balances social equity with investment growth
- In a period of economic uncertainty, a recessionary outlook and continued geo-political turmoil, the Government of India has established its intention to continue on its steady path
For this budget proposal, there was an apprehension that the growth agenda would be traded for social redistribution. However, the FM has sent a strong signal of consistency and discipline to the investor community. In a period of economic uncertainty, a recessionary outlook and continued geo-political turmoil, the Government of India has established its intention to continue on its steady path. A focus on building a self-reliant India, boosting domestic manufacturing capacity, promoting exports and attracting foreign capital.
