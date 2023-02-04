FM deftly balances social equity with investment growth

The budget appreciates and recognises that the startup ecosystem is a crucial high-value job creator in the country. The major announcement on extending the income tax benefit date to start-ups has brought a reprieve to the sector. The budget announcement also shows some fresh thinking in initiatives such as the Agri Accelerator fund, public credit infrastructure for credit and the National Data Governance Policy. As India inches up on Ease of Doing Business rankings to become the third largest start-up eco-system, there are further steps that need to be addressed. This is illustrated in reduced compliances (some 39,000!), enhanced credit guarantees, nimbler KYC using only the PAN, and faster dispute resolution. Finally, in rationalizing duties for handset components, there is something for India’s nascent manufacturing