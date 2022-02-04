FM is right on cryptos: It's legal to tax illegal income

The controversy over the taxation of cryptocurrencies is needless. In an interview with Times Now, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no way anything can stop a sovereign, if it so desires, to tax an activity, irrespective of whether such an activity is legitimate or not legitimate.

She is absolutely right on the principle of law. The law gives the government the right to tax income from businesses, be it legal or illegal. The Supreme Court has upheld this principle. So have some high courts. So, Sitharaman’s defence -- that the legitimacy of cryptos (to be resolved after consultations with regulators) is a different matter and has no bearing on its taxation -- is valid.

This year’s budget has proposed to tax gains made from trading in virtual digital assets at a flat rate of 30%, irrespective of the individual’s income tax slab rate. A 1% tax deducted at source would be charged on transfer of such assets over a certain threshold. Also, losses from crypto assets cannot be set off against any other income. This is akin to the tax rate on winning from lotteries or crossword puzzles or an online poker game.

Crypto trades have grown at a fast clip, with over 15 million crypto investors in India holding digital assets worth ₹15,000 crore. Rightly, the government is keen to tax the profits earned by trading from these assets as it sees a revenue gold mine. And there are case laws that bolster the government’s move to levy what can be loosely called a cryptocurrency tax.

Reportedly, in a case, the issue before the Supreme Court was whether the loss incurred by the assessee in an unlawful business could be treated as a business loss. The court held that the income might have been earned illegally or by resorting to unlawful means. But any illegality tainted with the earning has no bearing on its taxability. It said cases are to be decided by courts on legal principles, not on moral views. Law is different from morality.

In another case on whether illegal income is taxable, the Madras High Court held that the primary job of the Income Tax Act is to bring the income of various kinds of activity within the tax net. Income tax authorities are not concerned about the manner or means of acquiring income. The income might have been earned illegally or resorting to unlawful means. Illegality has no bearing on its taxability. Income generated by engaging in liquor trade or income generated by way of selling khadi products are one and the same for tax authorities. Letting ill-gotten wealth escape taxation would be a reward for a person doing an illegal trade, opined the court.

Suppose a person were to declare in her tax returns a substantial amount as income from smuggling, she will have to pay up tax on that income. Tax authorities may then share the information with enforcement agencies, but that is separate from taxing profits from smuggling. Even if the assessee is prosecuted by law enforcement agencies, income earned by the offender would be subject to tax.

The short point is that the Income Tax Act considers income earned legally or illegally alike. That is precisely what the finance minister and her team are saying now. But the government should also swiftly complete its deliberations with regulators and make its policy stand clear on the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. A senior government official told the Times of India that "everything was on the table, whether ban or regulation (of cryptos), but that is a different aspect which is taking time because of the complexity of the nature of assets".

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had prevented any entity regulated by it from dealing with cryptocurrency transactions due to the risks to investors. However, the Supreme Court struck down the circular in 2020, saying it was disproportionate to the stand taken by the RBI that virtual currencies are not prohibited in the country. Cryptocurrencies operate on blockchain technology that brings down the time and cost of cross-border transactions. Now, the RBI will launch a central Bank digital currency (CBDC) of its own. The government must act fast to say whether or not it will give proper legal backing to cryptocurrencies.

Clarity will soothe the frayed nerves of crypto investors.

