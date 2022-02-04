FM is right on cryptos: It's legal to tax illegal income

In another case on whether illegal income is taxable, the Madras High Court held that the primary job of the Income Tax Act is to bring the income of various kinds of activity within the tax net. Income tax authorities are not concerned about the manner or means of acquiring income. The income might have been earned illegally or resorting to unlawful means. Illegality has no bearing on its taxability. Income generated by engaging in liquor trade or income generated by way of selling khadi products are one and the same for tax authorities. Letting ill-gotten wealth escape taxation would be a reward for a person doing an illegal trade, opined the court.