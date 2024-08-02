Marketers of consumer goods should focus on volumes over margins
Summary
- Prospects of rural demand revival in India—thanks to a normal monsoon and policy support for agriculture—give FMCG companies a chance to drive sales volumes as a priority over defending margins. This will expand their consumer base and enhance shareholder value, which typically tracks volume growth.
The strategic measures initiated by the government to boost agricultural incomes coupled with forecasts of a normal monsoon offer potential for a rural growth revival and turnaround in India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Rural growth outpaced urban growth in the fourth quarter of 2023-24—a trend that is likely to persist in 2024-25.