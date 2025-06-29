Indian consumer habits: Second guess them at your own risk
Data across a decade’s span suggests that health consciousness and rising incomes have combined to alter consumption patterns in India. But the finer details of trends show surprises, so don’t jump to conclusions on what future decades hold.
The impressionistic view one gets is that a sea change has been underway in the habits of consumers, with a tilt towards health consciousness. While younger generations are averse to sugary foods and drinks, they also consume processed foods for their convenience. Are there any numbers to substantiate these possible trends?