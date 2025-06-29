Indian consumer habits: Second guess them at your own risk

There are two major limitations, though. The first is that production need not translate to domestic consumption; some of it could be for export, for example. Second, production data can also be affected by opening and closing stocks, which could lead to error. The way out is to take an average of two years as stocks are rarely held for more than a year. There may still be a modicum of uncertainty on exports, but it can be assumed that the direction of change would be the same.