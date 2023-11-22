F&O excess: Retail investors are safer staying off derivatives and going long

Going by anecdotal evidence, the lure of making an easy buck has had a role in India’s F&O boom. Last year, a mutual fund chief spoke of being alarmed to hear people with sparse knowledge of financial markets talking about the money they made selling options—or rights to exercise equity trades later on preset terms. The risk of such dealings can also be hedged, but adverse price swings could still deliver harsh blows. For how tricky all this can prove, consider the winner-loser ratio found by Sebi’s study. Only one in every 10 individual traders made money in the equity F&O segment, while the rest lost an average of ₹1.1 lakh in 2021-22. Among active traders, the average hit taken by those who incurred losses was more than 15 times the average profit of those in the green. Clearly, the odds are stacked against retail participants. Often, they have neither a data edge nor the market expertise that institutional players possess. What still draws them to high-risk derivatives is perhaps the scope they hold for placing low-ticket, big-bounty bets on volatile asset prices. Derivative deals take little upfront money, with gains and losses to be squared only at the end of their life. On occasion, they yield outsized profits, which can have a heady effect that may interfere with rational estimates of one’s future chances. As the F&O segment’s dismal win ratio suggests, it may be easy to get drawn into over-confident trading that goes wrong more than right.

