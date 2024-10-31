Opinion
F&O action: Can new Sebi rules tame wild bulls of the derivatives market?
Pranav Haridasan 4 min read 31 Oct 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The market regulator’s measures will reduce speculative trading in futures and options, especially by small investors, and thus lower risks. Beyond policing, Sebi’s actions have helped strengthen confidence in Indian markets.
Picture this: A financial markets trainer takes to the stage, looking at a large screen of flickering prices, and then immediately breaks into a dance, with a couple of hundred people in the audience joining him in an apparent money-making festival.
