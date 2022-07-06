Focus on capex scheme to revive discoms

State-owned distribution companies (discoms) continue to be in poor financial shape as a result of high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, inadequate tariffs in comparison to the cost of power supply, insufficient or delays in subsidy support from state governments, and delays in receiving payments from the state government bodies. With continuing cash flow gaps for the state discoms, their total debt burden is estimated to have risen to over ₹6 trillion in 2021-22 on account of debt availed through liquidity relief scheme as well as for working capital and capital expenditure funding. Overall reliance on subsidies from the respective state governments is expected to remain high this year at an all-India level of roughly ₹1.48 trillion (estimated to account for 19% of discoms income), given the heavily subsidised nature of electricity pricing for farmers and certain groups of residential consumers.

