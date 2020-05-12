Focus on credit default swaps to address insolvency stress

Financial year 2019-20 was unprecedented in a number of ways. The economy started slowing down from the first quarter. By the fourth quarter, the disruptions on account of covid-19 had exposed the limitations of conventional financial management tools. As it is, during the year, economic management in India has depended mostly on monetary rather than fiscal policy. These initiatives essentially have focused on providing cheaper money, with the policy repo rate steadily declining from 6.25% in February 2019 to 4.40% by March 2020. The cash reserve ratio has also been reduced to 3%, the statutorily minimal rate. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also announced a ₹1 trillion long term repo operation, although its success remains questionable. The absence of a reasonable term structure of rates in the inter-bank market is a serious lacuna, and the regulator is nudging players towards laying down one. Once a term market is developed, it will create a basic structure for deepening the corporate bond market. The recent targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) announced by RBI should be seen not only as an attempt to infuse market liquidity in times of stress, but also as an attempt at widening the corporate bond market. However, based on the responses of the TLTRO auction, it is apparent that banks are not keen on the idea. The reason is that the current crisis represents not only a liquidity issue, but also one of the biggest credit risk events of recent times. Most bankers are aware that the temporary cash flow issue that their borrowers are facing can get converted into a default not so far off in the future. With well-defined income recognition and non-performing asset (NPA) norms, capital erosion appears imminent for banks who borrow under TLTRO because there is no assurance by the regulator on the investments made out of TLTRO funds. Banks who would be buying corporate bonds using TLTRO funds from mutual funds and others would also be worried about the possibility of default. It also needs to be recognized that there is sufficient systemic liquidity even without TLTRO. So, if banks are able to see value in corporate bonds given their fall in prices, they would not need an incentive in the form of TLTRO. Therefore, the question that needs to be answered is how to address the higher credit risk which would possibly arise from the solvency stress that the corporate sector could face in the days to come? Fortunately, we have an existing tool in the Indian money market to do so: credit default swaps (CDS). However, there is no agency active in underwriting CDS. Therefore, a specialized organization that writes credit default swaps (CDS) needs to be created. The world over, CDS are written by insurance companies on account of their long term liability and ability to recover the value out of default cases. In India, this did not happen due to various issues. Is it possible to use the TLTRO funds to capitalize an institution with a permit to write only vanilla CDS? Based on the leverage, this entity can provide credit support (on purely commercial terms) of much more than ₹1 trillion worth of corporate bonds. One needs to understand that ₹1 trillion rupee can support only ₹1 trillion worth of corporate bond through purchase (ignoring valuation differences at the time of purchase) but the same money can support may be 10 times the amount through CDS. Also, not all corporates are going to default. Only some would. The newly-created agency would lose money on them, but make money where defaults have not taken place. If the credit risk does materialize on the scale it is being estimated, this agency will lose money although not entirely. More importantly, banks will not slip into the red. The credit guarantee fund trust for micro and small enterprises is providing guarantees for small and medium enterprises, though not strictly on commercial terms. But a model does exist.