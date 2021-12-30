Focus on medium-term macro-fiscal frameworks

What needs to be done? In terms of potential growth, it appears that this has declined even before the pandemic hit the world and main reason, in our view, for this are as follows. Dilution of the medium term fiscal framework, different from the FRBM Act of 2003, is one policy misstep that could have brought down the potential GDP. While the FRBM Act of 2003 suggests targets on fiscal deficit, revenue deficit as well as on the public debt, the Amended Act of 2018 drops the revenue deficit as a target while retaining the other two targets. As we have undertaken studies for the last three Central Finance Commissions and especially on the macro-fiscal frameworks, we can confidently suggest that all the three targets in the 2003 Act are internally consistent and at the same time ensure decent and sustainable GDP growth. And in our study for the 15th Finance Commission we have clearly shown that dropping of revenue deficit target could bring down the potential growth rate by 250 to 300 basis points, on an average, for the 15th FC period. The economic logic here is that the original FRBM Act of 2003 will ensure expenditure switching from public consumption to public investment while the 2018 Amendment Act ensure exactly opposite of this, thus, reducing the growth prospects. While the 15th FC did recommend all the three targets although somewhat flexible than the original Act, it was only ‘indicative’ and appears to be not binding on the government. On a positive note, the government in the FY22 Budget indeed tried to shift the fiscal policy stance towards public investments and tried to partially undo the damage done by the 2018 Amendment Act. Now we are keenly looking forward for the next Budget as well as its Medium Term Expenditure Framework Document that contains the proposed fiscal consolidation roadmap. In a way, as empirically found in the earlier quoted study, reverting to 2003 Act not only helps revive the potential growth, but also help in achieving US$ 5 trillion economy atleast in next five years, if not by 2024-25, as envisaged by the Government. If not, as all the three plus the growth targets are internally consistent, we may face a situation whereby potential growth declines while public debt could jump up to much higher than the target level of 40% (for Centre) as set by the FRBM Review Committee.

