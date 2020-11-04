Focus on US trade policies as world battles pandemic

There is no doubt that from the perspective of the US, WTO was functioning differently from the Fund and the Bank on at least two counts. One, WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) had castigated the largest economic power for not following the agreed trade rules and, two, director-general (DG) of the Organization was decided collectively. On both counts, the Trump administration has been obstructionist. The Appellate Body of the DSB, without which disputes cannot be resolved, has been rendered non-functional for nearly a year due to US reticence on appointing new members. More recently, the appointment of the WTO DG has also run into rough weather since the US has not agreed to the appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria as the first woman DG. The question that would be uppermost in most minds is whether a Biden administration would allow the WTO to get back to its normal functioning.