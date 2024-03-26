Food and fertilizer subsidies should be climate-adapted and aimed better
Summary
- Retain the budget outlay on these subsidies but redirect them towards organic fertilizers and millets. That will favour the planet and our people.
The allocation of about one-ninth of India’s total budget spending on food and fertilizer subsidies in 2023-24 and similar amounts in preceding years underscores a need to examine this expenditure. While acknowledging the welfare benefits of these two subsidies, we should explore if these benefits could be better targeted, and with fewer environmental consequences, without reducing the annual outlay.