Food and fertilizer subsidies should be climate-adapted and aimed better

As a starting point, we should consolidate the oversight of fertilizers under the agriculture ministry by shifting its department from the chemicals and fertilizers ministry. This could ensure a more strategic, focused and coherent approach. Currently, these ministries work at cross-purposes insofar as deepening of organic farming is concerned, as they have disparate objectives and conflicting mandates. While the department of fertilizers fixes annual targets for increasing the use of conventional chemical fertilizers, the agriculture ministry pushes for organic alternatives. The recent classification of nano urea as a ‘nano fertilizer’ by the ministry of agriculture (and not ministry of chemicals and fertilizers) points to turf overlaps. Similarly, the National Plan for Organic Productions, which also speaks of shifting to organic and bio-fertilizers, was published by the ministry of commerce and industry. This carries the risk of a policy gridlock. Moreover, lack of clarity on definitions and the absence of a robust certification system for organic fertilizers makes their adoption by farmers that much harder. A unified policy-making entity could do better in crafting and executing a roadmap that offers clear policy guidance on transitioning from conventional chemical to organic fertilizers, expanding domestic manufacturing capacities to achieve self-sufficiency in the latter, and educating our farmers on their proper use.