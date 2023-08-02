On 5 July, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari spoke of ₹15 per litre as a potential price of petrol, a fraction of what refills cost in India. At a poll rally, he said the government wanted farmers to not only be “anna daata" (food givers), but also “urjadaata" (energy providers) as cultivators of crops from which ethanol can be squeezed for biofuels to run vehicles. If an average of “60% ethanol and 40% electricity" was taken, he reportedly said, then petrol would sell for ₹15 per litre, to everyone’s benefit. What exactly yielded this figure has been a subject of speculation. Earlier this year, India launched E20 fuel—petrol blended with 20% alcohol; a network of filling stations for it is expected to cover the country by 2025. The ‘bio’ input of E20 may seem low, but it is a step up from the E10 blend that has lately been in use after a gradual ascent from lower levels over the past decade. If all goes by the Centre’s plan, vehicles will be adapted for efficient E20 use. Biofuels emit cleaner exhaust when burnt for energy and as a bonus could also lighten our oil import bill, but the constraint on the project is ethanol supply from distilleries that mostly use crops like sugarcane. The official feedstock list has been diversified to include surplus rice, maize and other damaged foodgrain. Biofuel conversion has been slow. In 2021-22, our production of ethanol-doped petrol was put at nearly 4.4 billion litres. This is not a figure to sniff at, but still only a plop in the country’s huge pool of petrol consumption.

As an input, ethanol also has the liquor industry’s thirst to satisfy, but biofuels are now expected to slurp up larger volumes as we go along. A June 2021 roadmap published by Niti Aayog had forecast ethanol demand for petrol blending in a range of 7.2-9.2 billion litres in 2025, though it set a target of over 10 billion litres. In late 2022, the Centre claimed that production capacity for the purpose had reached nearly 9.5 million litres, some 65% of it from molasses and the rest from grains. If so, this suggests near-term E20 comfort. The Niti Aayog report had projected a need of 6 million tonnes of sugarcane and 16.5 million tonnes of grains per annum in 2025, which it said state-led efforts should be able to secure. This marks a gear shift in policy from an earlier time, when our biofuel emphasis was on using crops like millets that can grow on arid land and do not divert food harvests. While the acreage of crops that serve as feedstock has indeed been expanding, this is too slow a process. This means we cannot expand biofuel capacity much without the diversion of land, water and inputs like fertilizer from food cultivation. Sugarcane and rice both need large volumes of water, another scarce resource. So, is this the best way to allocate resources? There’s no easy answer. Market signals could in theory have helped settle doubts in terms of economic optimization, but reforms that could make our farms more responsive to market prices have not been done. We are left with a top-directed central plan for ‘food as fuel,’ as it were.

The vast reliance of biofuels on farms means blending cannot be scaled up beyond a point. So long as fossil fuels are in use, blends may also face resistance from vehicle owners who must calibrate engines for blended fuel. As with EVs, a subsidy is the usual bait for switchovers. Yet, no matter how the path is eased, biofuels will likely remain a side-show. As for ₹15 petrol refills, the math remains a mystery.