Food as fuel isn’t a plan that can take us very far

As an input, ethanol also has the liquor industry’s thirst to satisfy, but biofuels are now expected to slurp up larger volumes as we go along. A June 2021 roadmap published by Niti Aayog had forecast ethanol demand for petrol blending in a range of 7.2-9.2 billion litres in 2025, though it set a target of over 10 billion litres. In late 2022, the Centre claimed that production capacity for the purpose had reached nearly 9.5 million litres, some 65% of it from molasses and the rest from grains. If so, this suggests near-term E20 comfort. The Niti Aayog report had projected a need of 6 million tonnes of sugarcane and 16.5 million tonnes of grains per annum in 2025, which it said state-led efforts should be able to secure. This marks a gear shift in policy from an earlier time, when our biofuel emphasis was on using crops like millets that can grow on arid land and do not divert food harvests. While the acreage of crops that serve as feedstock has indeed been expanding, this is too slow a process. This means we cannot expand biofuel capacity much without the diversion of land, water and inputs like fertilizer from food cultivation. Sugarcane and rice both need large volumes of water, another scarce resource. So, is this the best way to allocate resources? There’s no easy answer. Market signals could in theory have helped settle doubts in terms of economic optimization, but reforms that could make our farms more responsive to market prices have not been done. We are left with a top-directed central plan for ‘food as fuel,’ as it were.