For food exports, traceability was once mainly a quality-control tool used for certification and recalls. Today, it is becoming a basic part of market access, with exporters expected to know who made the product, which batch it belongs to, who handled it and where it finally went.
This is becoming a mandatory requirement of our trade partners like the US, UK, EU and Australia. America’s Food Traceability Rule requires lot-level records for selected foods. EU’s TraceMap helps authorities connect consignments, operators and supply-chain information. Traceability is thus moving from an optional compliance tool to a core part of modern food trade.