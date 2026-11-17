For food exports, traceability was once mainly a quality-control tool used for certification and recalls. Today, it is becoming a basic part of market access, with exporters expected to know who made the product, which batch it belongs to, who handled it and where it finally went.
For food exports, traceability was once mainly a quality-control tool used for certification and recalls. Today, it is becoming a basic part of market access, with exporters expected to know who made the product, which batch it belongs to, who handled it and where it finally went.
This is becoming a mandatory requirement of our trade partners like the US, UK, EU and Australia. America’s Food Traceability Rule requires lot-level records for selected foods. EU’s TraceMap helps authorities connect consignments, operators and supply-chain information. Traceability is thus moving from an optional compliance tool to a core part of modern food trade.
This is becoming a mandatory requirement of our trade partners like the US, UK, EU and Australia. America’s Food Traceability Rule requires lot-level records for selected foods. EU’s TraceMap helps authorities connect consignments, operators and supply-chain information. Traceability is thus moving from an optional compliance tool to a core part of modern food trade.
The Republic of Korea offers a useful example of how governments are working towards meeting the traceability requirement. The country’s ministry of food and drug safety issues export certificates that link products with manufacturing and compliance information, while its uTradeHub connects customs, logistics and trade documentation.
Korea has no single system covering every food export, but its approach shows how product, manufacturing and trade information can be linked to make exports easier to verify.
Like Korea, India too does not have a single traceability system for all food products. Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has the GrapeNet system for grapes and TraceNet for organic products, built in response to demands from importing countries rather than as part of a general design.
Traceability in India is, therefore, strong where an importing country insisted on it and largely absent elsewhere. For most conventional processed and packaged foods, no comparable system is in place.
Some large companies have filled the gap on their own. Tata Consumer Products uses Tracetea, and ITC’s spices business has an information technology-enabled traceability system. However, each such system is built to its own design and covers only that company’s supply chain. So, it cannot show, at the country level, where an Indian product of a given kind has gone when a problem surfaces abroad.
This is why the emphasis should be on a government-led traceability platform developed in association with industry and other stakeholders. A public system carries credibility with foreign regulators that a private one does not, and can bring transparency across departments and product categories, covering both larger and smaller exporters.
Some larger companies already have their own arrangements, so the case for a public platform rests on supporting small and medium exporters and many processed-food categories, where no government supported traceability exists.
A survey by the authors found that the larger traceability gap is in the forward supply chain, from the manufacturer to the super-stockist, distributor, merchant exporter, and finally to the overseas importer. It matters most for processed and packaged foods, which pass through several intermediaries.
The manufacturer may hold detailed batch records, while the intermediaries, exporter, customs and foreign importer hold parts of the documentation, with no common identifier linking them, so no one has a complete view of how the product moved.
This becomes serious when a product made for one market is redirected to another, since countries differ in their requirements on ingredients, labelling, certification and food safety.
The manufacturer may learn of the change/product redirection by intermediaries only after the product is stopped or rejected in the destination country, yet it still carries the company’s name. The reputational damage, therefore, falls on the manufacturer even though the movement took place outside its authorized channel, and repeated incidents can affect confidence in Make in India and Brand India.
India does not need to replace systems that work or add another costly certification requirement. The aim should be to connect existing systems and strengthen the manufacturer-to-market link for processed and packaged foods.
BharatTradeNet offers a way to do this: it is being built as a single national platform for trade documentation, so a manufacturer and batch identifier can be built into its structure rather than added later at higher cost.
A practical first step is to record the intended market at the manufacturing stage through batch numbers, barcodes or QR codes. For higher-risk products, manufacturers could be alerted when a batch is exported to a country that does not match their records and informed quickly when a consignment is rejected abroad so the batch can be traced and corrected.
The proposed platform should define data ownership, commercial confidentiality, access rights, cost-sharing and the legal responsibility of each intermediary.
The system should be risk-based and affordable, starting with products that have fragmented supply chains or repeated rejections, with shared digital tools for smaller firms rather than systems they must build themselves.
India already has the building blocks. The next step is to extend traceability beyond selected commodities. Traceability is no longer only about proving that a product is genuine; it is about knowing where it went, who handled it and where something went wrong. Building this into the export system can help reduce rejections, protect manufacturers, and strengthen Brand India.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, professor and consultant, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.