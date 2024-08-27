Opinion
Fighting food inflation isn’t a challenge for a single fighter
Summary
- Whether RBI should tackle it or the government shouldn’t be the debate. It’s not either-or. It will take a concerted effort by both—the Centre on the supply-side and India’s central bank through its monetary policy.
Recently released Consumer Price Index-Combined (CPI-C) data shows that food inflation, driven by pulses, vegetables and cereals, is outpacing general CPI inflation. While the latter is 3.54%, food inflation is significantly higher at 5.06%.
