Food vs core inflation: No, RBI's rate policy doesn’t need a new playbook
Summary
- Amid calls to exclude food inflation from RBI’s target, governor Das’s steadfast approach is crucial for economic stability. Changing the framework now could risk both credibility and effective inflation control.
The corridors of government have once again erupted in a familiar chorus of discontent against the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate policy, a complaint that typically surfaces when private investment growth is sluggish. The first shot came from this year’s Economic Survey, which suggested that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inflation-targeting framework should perhaps focus on inflation minus food inflation.