Deputy governor Patra argued the case rather eloquently: “Food price shocks may originate outside the realm of monetary policy and initially manifest themselves in supply mismatches, but when their effects stay in the inflation formation process, they can propagate through second order effects and get generalised to which monetary policy cannot be insensitive. Persistently rising prices are always and everywhere a reflection of too much demand chasing too less supply even if it is a supply shortfall that starts the price spiral. It is the remit of monetary policy to adjust demand conditions to the state of supply because this accumulation of price pressures threatens the outlook for both inflation and growth."