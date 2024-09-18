Opinion
At last, inflation seems set to soften and stay in a relatively cool range
Radhika Rao 4 min read 18 Sep 2024, 03:00 PM IST
- Rising real rates of interest on account of this relative stability may set the stage for policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this December.
Supply-side forces had driven India’s annual inflation to a high of 6.0% and 6.4% in 2020-21 and 2022-23 respectively, amid pandemic-led supply chain disruptions, high commodity prices, sticky service-sector pressures and elevated core inflation.
