Food inflation: Blame supply shortfalls as well as bad policy interventions
Summary
- Knee-jerk reactions to price spikes have included food export curbs and stock limits, but these short-term actions to tame prices have often meant farmers had little reason to up output. We need public investment in well-regulated markets, storage facilities and distribution networks.
Retail inflation estimates for September 2024 released earlier this week based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) have confirmed fears of an upswing driven by food prices. Rural retail inflation is at 5.9% and the urban figure at 5%, with overall inflation at 5.5% on a year-on-year basis.