Food price comparisons could sometimes be deceptive

Mark Twain famously said, “Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable." Averages, for example, are as likely to inform as mislead. This is starkly illustrated by comments on the impact of the covid pandemic on food prices in India. Much of the literature continues to rely on average changes in food prices during the lockdown relative to the pre-pandemic period. Worse, bold assertions are made about convergence of food prices to pre-lockdown levels, and the resilience of food systems to the pandemic shock.

Our analysis of weekly wholesale and retail prices of four food commodities—onions, potatoes, tomatoes and rice—in Maharashtra during the lockdown period (25 March-30 June), relative to the pre-lockdown period (1 July 2019-21 March 2020)—illustrates how misleading such assertions are. We consider four market centres: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Nashik. A simple comparison of mean prices between these periods cannot be taken at face value without testing whether the differences are statistically significant. A mixed pattern emerges: Neither wholesale nor retail food prices were higher or lower. Two examples suffice. Both the wholesale and retail prices of onions are lower during the lockdown, while both the wholesale and retail prices of potatoes and rice are higher during that period. Another interesting comparison relates to the difference between the retail and wholesale prices of food commodities, or the price wedge. The wedge was greater for all four food commodities during the lockdown period, but with a few exceptions (such as onions in Nagpur and rice in Pune).

The mean differences must be combined with differences in variance—a measure of dispersion around the mean—at wholesale and retail levels for the food commodities in question. Again, the pattern is mixed. Both the wholesale and retail price of onions exhibit lower variances during the lockdown, while the wholesale and retail rice price variances are higher during that phase. In most cases, the price wedge variance is found to be higher during the lockdown, compared to the period preceding it. There are, however, a few exceptions—onions in Nagpur, rice in Pune, and tomatoes in Nashik, where the variances in the price wedge were lower during the lockdown.

A distillation of our time-series analysis allows us to highlight long-run co-movements of wholesale and retail food prices, their stickiness, centre/price pair co-movements, and time—varying volatility of prices due to random factors (examples: unseasonal rains, panic buying).

A long-run relationship is observed between wholesale and retail prices of onion at the Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune centres, and of rice at the Nashik centre. There is mutual dependence between wholesale and retail prices of potatoes and rice. The stickiness of, say, wholesale prices is reflected in their dependence on their own lagged prices as well as lagged retail prices or vice versa. Or, past values of these price series matter. These imply that straightforward extrapolation of wholesale and retail food prices without incorporating their interdependence may result in large errors.

Another important set of results confirm that pairs of centre/food prices move together. In the case of onions, co-movement is observed between wholesale prices of all centre-pairs except Pune-Nashik. This implies that wholesale price of onions in Nagpur, Pune and Nashik show the presence of a long-run relationship with those at the Mumbai centre. Wholesale prices of potatoes in Mumbai and Pune also have a long-run relationship while the retail prices of potatoes for the same centre-pair do not. These results imply market integration for some food commodities at different centres. More pervasive market integration is consistent with greater efficiency of the market.

Time-varying volatility in wholesale and retail food prices is observed in a few cases. Corroborative cases include the wholesale and retail prices of onions, wholesale price of potatoes, retail price of onions, wholesale price of potatoes, and both retail and wholesale price of rice and tomatoes in different centres, among others. Any assertion of convergence of lockdown food prices to the pre-lockdown period or resilience of the food supply chain without taking into account random shocks is misleading, if not altogether mistaken.

Whether India’s recent agricultural reforms freeing farmers of restrictions on the sale of their produce and ending the monopoly of traders, and allowing farmers to make deals with large private buyers like exporters and retailers, are “landmark" is debatable. A large majority of farmers already sell outside state mandis. Besides, there is no guarantee that large buyers will not renege on contracts to buy at the agreed price if production is more than expected. That bureaucratic resolutions of disputes would work in favour of farmers seems highly unlikely. Instead, a bold stimulus to revive the economy is imperative, since there is a near-consensus that India’s fiscal stimulus has been too little too late. This could help strengthen rural infrastructure—market networks, transportation and cold chains. The accessibility of digitized market information could help narrow gaps between the expectations of producers, traders and consumers. Finally, the strengthening of food supply chains through easier farmer access to credit, fertilizers, pesticides, good-quality seeds and better integrated mandis, and the effective enforcement of contracts, would have a substantial pay off.

Nidhi Kaicker and Raghav Gaiha are, respectively, assistant professor of management, Ambedkar University Delhi, and professorial research fellow, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via