Food price comparisons could sometimes be deceptive

Whether India’s recent agricultural reforms freeing farmers of restrictions on the sale of their produce and ending the monopoly of traders, and allowing farmers to make deals with large private buyers like exporters and retailers, are “landmark" is debatable. A large majority of farmers already sell outside state mandis. Besides, there is no guarantee that large buyers will not renege on contracts to buy at the agreed price if production is more than expected. That bureaucratic resolutions of disputes would work in favour of farmers seems highly unlikely. Instead, a bold stimulus to revive the economy is imperative, since there is a near-consensus that India’s fiscal stimulus has been too little too late. This could help strengthen rural infrastructure—market networks, transportation and cold chains. The accessibility of digitized market information could help narrow gaps between the expectations of producers, traders and consumers. Finally, the strengthening of food supply chains through easier farmer access to credit, fertilizers, pesticides, good-quality seeds and better integrated mandis, and the effective enforcement of contracts, would have a substantial pay off.