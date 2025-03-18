Food security: Let clean-tech innovation lead the way
Summary
- Ending hunger is about getting food from farms to forks safely, which has long depended on refrigeration and cold chains. Since scaling these up would pose climate risks, we should look to innovative techniques in the field of food preservation.
Paul Ehrlich’s 1968 bestseller, The Population Bomb, opened with an apocalyptic vision of humanity’s near future: “The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s, hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now."