Food security: Its efficient management is a win for India
Summary
- The government’s 2020-21 clearing of FCI’s subsidy dues and other steps have improved both capital and food management. A lower interest burden borne for the world’s largest food security scheme has been a big help.
The government of India has taken a slew of measures to bolster finances required for institutionalized food security management, involving the procurement of wheat, rice and coarse grains from farmers, their safe storage and transportation to deficit regions, and then their distribution among beneficiaries. These measures started with the settlement in fiscal year 2020-21 of all the food-subsidy arrears and claims of Food Corporation of India (FCI), amounting to ₹4.63 trillion. The latest step in this direction, taken in February 2024, has been an enhancement of the authorized working capital of FCI from ₹10,000 crore to ₹21,000 crore.